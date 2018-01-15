Firms are looking to re-engage buyers on apps: Criteo's Siddharth Dabhade

What is the major retail trend that can help an internet advertising company like Criteo? The retail journey is complex. Instead of spending time on media like TV, a lot of brands are seeing the value of capturing audiences when they are lower down the funnel and at the buying stage in a store or website.

This trend is on the rise and Criteo has come up with a solution that will enable retailers and marketplaces to monetise their shopper audiences who are in the last stage of buying on their websites or apps. For a brand it also makes a lot of sense because the audience is in the ...