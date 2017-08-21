Firms better placed to service debt

In what could be music to lenders’ ears, corporate India is showing initial signs of improvement in its debt-servicing capability. The combined interest coverage ratio (ICR) for 1,822 companies, excluding financial and oil and gas companies, improved to 3.95 times during the first quarter of 2017-18 from 3.85 times in the previous quarter. This means corporate India’s operating profit is now enough to cover nearly four quarters of interest payments. However, on a year-on-year basis, the ICR worsened. The ratio was 4.1 during the April-June 2016 period. The ratio of ...