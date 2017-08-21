Firms need to place design at core of manufacturing strategy: Pradeep Nair

Manufacturing economy needs to move towards a more fluid, flexible and closed-loop process to make product design infinitely more dynamic and innovative, Pradeep Nair tells Sangeeta Tanwar. According to you, a majority of Indian organisations continue to struggle with the traditional mindset that design is an option and not an imperative. What is the way forward to change this status quo? Technology adoption will play a huge role in helping India achieve its goal of becoming a global manufacturing hub. The environment in which this is happening is characterised by a global ...