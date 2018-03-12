Fitch gives stable outlook for JSW Steel's proposed senior unsecured notes

has assigned a 'BB(EXP)' (stable outlook) expected rating to Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel's proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes, which the company will be using for repaying debt, capex or any other purpose in accordance with regulations. “The company could look to raise about $1 billion through bonds and not more,” industry source close to the development told Business Standard. “However, there is no clarity with regard to proportion of allotment for capex and debt reduction of the total amount to be raised,” said the source. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received, informed Fitch in its report today. Around 60 percent of JSW's consolidated debt, including acceptances, was secured as of the first nine months of the financial year ending March 2018, resulting in a secured debt/annualised ratio of around 2.5x. JSW's standalone operations contribute over 90 percent of its consolidated Standalone steel sales volume was up by 5 percent year-on-year in 9MFY18 and per tonne remained healthy at around Rs 7,630 per tonne. Domestic steel prices followed the rise in international prices with a lag, improving per tonne to Rs 9,000 per tonne in 3QFY18, from approximately Rs 6,300 per tonne in 1QFY18. The company has sustained its healthy profitability since FY17, when average EBITDA/tonne on a standalone basis jumped by around 50 percent from the FY16 low, as pressure from imports was reduced and fundamentals for the broader industry improved. The company's plans to invest around Rs 270 billion over FY18-FY21 on several projects, including increasing steelmaking capacity expansion at its Dolvi plant by five million tonne per year by 2020 at a cost of Rs 150 billion. In addition, JSW intends to expand downstream facilities and revamp existing capacity. Projects that were announced in FY16 are proceeding as planned and are scheduled for completion in FY19. These include a pipe conveyor system for JSW's key Vijayanagar plant to cut iron-ore transportation costs, a tin plate mill and a 1.5 million tonne per year coke-oven plant. Successful completion should boost the company's sales volume and profitability. JSW is considering acquiring assets, including those under insolvency proceedings in India.

The company has shown interest in three Indian assets with the intention of keeping a minority stake and ring-fencing itself from their liabilities. It has a record of disciplined investment, which has at times meant it was not the highest bidder in competitive bids. “We believe this alleviates the risk to its leverage profile from its growth ambitions,” said Fitch.