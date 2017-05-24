FITE to approach labour commission against Cognizant layoffs

Forum for IT Employees is a representative body of employees working in IT companies

Forum for IT Employees is a representative body of employees working in IT companies

After Chennai and Hyderabad, workers' union has now decided to approach the commission in Bengaluru to submit a petition to stop the alleged "illegal terminations" happening at Cognizant.



Forum for Employees, or FITE, is a representative body of working in and call centres.



The body has already approached commissions in Chennai and Hyderabad, alleging that the US-based firm is illegally terminating thousands of by forcing them to resign.



"We are all set to approach the commission in Bengaluru to submit a petition to stop illegal terminations happening in Cognizant," Vice President Vasumathi told PTI.



also plans to approach commissions in Kolkata and Pune.



Cognizant had rolled out a voluntary separation programme for directors, associate and senior VPs, offering them 6-9 months of salary.



While Cognizant maintains that performance reviews are done to ensure that has the right employee skill sets, is alleging that the highly-paid experienced professionals are being replaced by those with lesser experience and lower pay.



Indian players including Infosys and Wipro have initiated performance reviews, a move that could see thousands of workers being shown the door.



While have been one of the largest recruiters in the country, increasing automation of processes is expected to lead to reduction in hiring in coming years.



Vasumathi said that depending on the outcome of conciliation meetings, a decision would be taken on whether or not to approach the court to solve the vexed issue.



She said plans to hold a protest rally in Bengaluru, for which she is galvanising support from affected through social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.



Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had earlier asked the affected to lodge a complaint with the department.



In an interview with PTI recently, Kharge had said the government would look into the matter and provide legal assistance if the affected or laid off approached like their counterparts had in Tamil Nadu.



The commissions approached so far, have promised to take action, Vasumathi claimed.



After the Hyderabad meeting on May 11, Cognizant had sought two weeks' time from the Telangana department to come up with a reply on the said issue.



Vasumathi alleged that there is no transparency in the hiring and appraisal activities of the industry.



" firms must be asked to submit white papers on these processes to the government and to the public periodically," she said demanding that a tribunal be set up for knowledge- based industries.

Press Trust of India