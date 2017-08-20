Five Star Business Finance: Serving small entrepreneurs

Rajkumar, who sells sarees door to door in Chennai, has been finding it difficult to get a loan. While he has enough cash flow and employs four people, banks were reluctant to give him a loan. That is when Five Star Business Finance stepped in, and offered him a Rs 10 lakh business loan and later provided him a Rs 25 lakh housing loan. Chennai-based Five Star Business Finance is in the business of providing loans to entrepreneurs like Rajkumar. It is a small-ticket business and housing finance company that provides secured loans to MSME customers such as shop owners, small ...