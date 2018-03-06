Auction of 5-star hotel Taj Mansingh in limbo, put off for the fourth time

New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) plan to auction iconic five-star property — — is headed for the fourth postponement as the civic body and auction advisor SBI Caps have not yet come up with responses to queries raised by prospective bidders. The auction will not be conducted on March 7, though the next date of this exercise is not known. Originally scheduled for January 30, the auction was first postponed to February 7, then to February 21 and again to March 7. “The auction will not be held on March 7. A next date will be decided soon,” said an official at NDMC. He said SBI Caps is overseeing the process and is handling the issues being raised by prospective bidders. He did not specify the reason for this delay. MSTC, the portal which will conduct the auction, still mentions March 7 as the date of auction. Hospitality evaluating an option to bid for this hotel and Indian Hotels Company, which currently operates Taj Mansingh, have not been informed of any timeline for the auction. “NDMC has not yet responded to the issues raised by prospective bidders in January. The next date of auction is also of no consequence unless the clarifications come”, said an executive at a leading hospitality company. Prospective bidders in the run-up to the auction had raised several questions, to which the NDMC didn’t come up with satisfactory responses and explanations. One of the issues raised before the NDMC was regarding a condition that restricts the winner from making any structural change or damage to the property.

This clause, it is learnt, may make securing various fire and safety approvals tricky for a new operator. These approvals are outside the purview of the NDMC. Interested players have also raised the issue of restrictive nature of the bid criteria which insist that the bidder must have a five-star hotel brand as well as at least five hundred rooms across three properties. That restricts some of the leading global hotel brands present in the country and asset firms from bidding.