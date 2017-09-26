Flipkart acquires mobile repair chain F1 Info Solutions

India’s leading e-commerce marketplace has acquired mobile repair chain as it looks to improve its offerings to customers on its platform.



account for over 50 per cent of the sales (by value) on Flipkart, making it the most important category for the Indian e-tailer. With F1 Info Solutions, the company will gain access to its own chain of service centres across the country.



“ is the top destination for mobile phones in We are now taking our offerings several notches higher. Ultimately, we want to give our customers a comprehensive service ecosystem that takes care of repair and service needs of all their products,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO at Flipkart, in a statement.did not disclose the terms of the deal but said Shammi Moza, the co-founder and CEO of F1 Info Solutions, would join the company in the capacity of a senior manager, while continuing his responsibilities towards the mobile service business.will become a part of Jeeves, a firm that invested in 2014. specialises in providing for large and small home appliances and furniture. Under the new structure, Moza will report to Abhijit Upadhye, who is the vice president and head of atFollowing the acquisition, will be able to monetise its customers across the lifecycle of a product, rather than just at the time of sale. According to the company, has 158 centres and these are located in 135 cities across the country. The firm currently employs around 1,000 people who handle around 50,000 service calls every month.F1 Info is also a certified partner for several global consumer technology majors such as Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Sony and Asus.