Flipkart among MIT Technology Review's 50 smartest companies globally

India's largest marketplace Flipkart's resilience against an onslaught from global rival has earned it a spot on MIT Technology Review's list of '50 Smartest Companies' for the year 2017.

is ranked 36th on MIT Technology Review's list, which includes the usual suspects like Alphabet, SpaceX, Microsoft, and The recognition comes as the Indian firm turns 10-years old.

"Amazon's aggressive investments in India have upended the country's industry, but Flipkart-India's largest online marketplace-keeps battling back," says on its website. "To further boost its competitiveness, is expanding its private-label product lines and hiring AI experts to improve product search and recommendations on its website."

While featured onto MIT Technology Review's list, Amazon, the Indian firm's biggest rival almost topped it. The US online retailer was beaten only by NVIDIA and Elon Musk's in the standings for the world's smartest company.

received accolades for helping reinvent shopping with the use of various technologies such as computer vision and natural language processing. However, also noted the company's innovativeness for streamlining brick-and-mortar retail with its Go initiative.

noted that over the years it has made several India-first innovations that have helped bring to the masses. Among those, its progressive web app, which helps customers with slow mobile internet connections and limited storage on their smartphones use its service.

"This is fantastic recognition of Flipkart's tech leadership position and the progress we've made towards our mission, which is to transform commerce in India through technology. In the past decade, has pioneered India-specific innovations, which have not only led to the adoption and rise of in India but have also become standard global tech solutions," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart, in a statement.