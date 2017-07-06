Flipkart among MIT Technology Review's 50 smartest companies globally

India's largest e-commerce
marketplace Flipkart's resilience against an onslaught from global rival Amazon
has earned it a spot on MIT Technology Review
's list of '50 Smartest Companies' for the year 2017.
Flipkart
is ranked 36th on MIT Technology Review's list, which includes the usual suspects like Alphabet, SpaceX, Microsoft, Facebook
and Apple.
The recognition comes as the Indian firm turns 10-years old.
"Amazon's aggressive investments in India have upended the country's e-commerce
industry, but Flipkart-India's largest online marketplace-keeps battling back," MIT Technology Review
says on its website. "To further boost its competitiveness, Flipkart
is expanding its private-label product lines and hiring AI experts to improve product search and recommendations on its website."
While Flipkart
featured onto MIT Technology Review's list, Amazon, the Indian firm's biggest rival almost topped it. The US online retailer was beaten only by NVIDIA and Elon Musk's SpaceX
in the standings for the world's smartest company.
Amazon
received accolades for helping reinvent shopping with the use of various technologies such as computer vision and natural language processing. However, MIT Technology Review
also noted the company's innovativeness for streamlining brick-and-mortar retail with its Amazon
Go initiative.
Flipkart
noted that over the years it has made several India-first innovations that have helped bring e-commerce
to the masses. Among those, its progressive web app, which helps customers with slow mobile internet connections and limited storage on their smartphones use its service.
"This is fantastic recognition of Flipkart's tech leadership position and the progress we've made towards our mission, which is to transform commerce in India through technology. In the past decade, Flipkart
has pioneered India-specific innovations, which have not only led to the adoption and rise of e-commerce
in India but have also become standard global tech solutions," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart, in a statement.
