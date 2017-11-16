Flipkart claims Billion Capture smartphone sold out on day one

claimed on Thursday that its first smartphone, the Billion Capture, was sold out on the first day of launch amid an overwhelming response from customers. The “Made for India” smartphone went on sale from midnight on November 15, and was sold out on the same day.

“The Indian smartphone buyer’s needs have always been at the centre of every step with the Billion Capture+. We are delighted with the response we’ve received, vindicating this approach, and are determined to deliver more products of the highest standards designed specifically for India.” said Hrishikesh Thite, Category Head, Billion.

The Capture+ will go on sale again on Flipkart, on November 20 along with a host of offers like no-cost EMIs, exchange offers and more.

Earlier this week, Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce platform, launched the Billion Capture+, produced exclusively for India. The Billion Capture+ is designed, engineered, manufactured and tested in India. It is part of Flipkart’s private label Billion, which provides a range of Made in India, Made for India products.

aims to launch over 40 private labels in various categories like electronics, home and fashion products by the end of this year. Last month they had launched home appliances brand MarQ which they claim would be priced 20 per cent lesser than similar appliances by othe brands.

Billion is starting off with a network of 130+ service centres covering more than 125 cities with F1 solutions - an in-house service provider. The phone is priced between Rs 10,999 to Rs 12,999