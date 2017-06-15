Flipkart-eBay India deal gets Competition Commission nod

Earlier this year, Flipkart had raised $1.4 bn from Tencent Holdings, Microsoft Corp and eBay Inc

E-commerce major Flipkart's proposed acquisition of eBay India has received approval from the Competition Commission.



Besides, the fair trade regulator has given nod to eBay Singapore's subscription of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) issued by



In a tweet, the (CCI) said that it has approved "subscription by eBay of issued by and acquisition of eBay India by Flipkart".



As per the notice submitted to the regulator, the transaction relates to the acquisition of 100 per cent share capital of eBay India by Bangalore based e-commerce firm



The transaction also involves the acquisition of certain compulsorily convertible preference shares of by eBay Singapore, as per the notice.



Earlier this year, had raised $1.4 billion from Tencent Holdings, Microsoft Corp and eBay Inc.



The eBay will invest $500 million in as the two firms will merge their operations in the country. As part of the deal, will own and operate eBay's business in India.



"eBay and have also entered into an exclusive agreement in which they will jointly pursue cross-border trade opportunities to make eBay's global inventory accessible to more India consumers," eBay had said in April.



will continue to operate eBay.In as an independent entity.

