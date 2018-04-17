Flipkart eyes 40% share of India's phone market, inks partnership with Asus

E-commerce major on Tuesday said it has seen strong growth in handset sales on its platform and aims to touch 40 per cent share by 2020 as part of its 'Mobiles 40by20' strategy.

Outlining the details, VP (Mobiles and Large Appliances) said the company already is a preferred partner for a number of handset brands and is taking a number of steps to further consolidate its leadership position in the category.

"Approximately, one in 4 phones bought in India is through We have achieved 60 per cent growth in the phone category, compared to an industry growth of 14 per cent. With 'Mobiles 40by20', will contribute significantly towards adding the next 100 million smartphone users by 2020," he told reporters here.

aspires 40 per cent of overall share by 2020, Yadav added.

As part of the strategy, has formed a long-term strategic partnership with Taiwanese handset maker, The first smartphone under this partnership -- ZenFone Max Pro -- will be launched on April 23.

The partnership will cover sales and marketing of products by and see both the collaborating for co-creation of new products for the Indian based on consumer insights.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO Jerry Shen said the company sees tremendous opportunity in creating products and services that address India's needs.

"With Flipkart's partnership, we aim to gain more insights about Indian consumers' needs which can help us develop even more suitable products for the Indian market," he added.

Citing various industry reports and internal estimates, CEO said the retail in India is expected to grow 1.6X to $972 billion by FY21 from $600 billion in FY16.

E-commerce, on the other hand, is forecast to grow at 8.5X to $50-60 billion by FY21 from $9-10 billion in FY16.

He noted that e-tailing has also played an important role in organising the phone in India.

Offline smartphone sales in the country grew 1.2X to 82 million units in 2017 from 70 million units in 2012, while online sales grew 4.2X to 42 million units from 10 million units in 2012, he said.

" has driven the adoption of smartphones in India, and grown the market, through innovations and a deep sense of knowing what consumers want," Krishnamurthy added.