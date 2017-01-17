Company
Snapdeal FY16 losses mount 125%, claims it invested in biz
Business Standard

Flipkart Internet cuts losses by half in Apr-Dec 2016 period

Flipkart's logistics arm Ekart, however, saw losses pile up to Rs 1,134 cr over the same period

Karan Choudhury & Ajay Modi  |  New Delhi 

Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of India’s largest e-commerce firm, has reduced its losses to Rs 1,296 crore in the nine months to December in a year when its largest investor Tiger Global took charge and focused on belt-tightening. Revenues for the nine-month period stood at Rs 1,476 crore. Flipkart’s logistics arm Instakart Services or Ekart Logistics, however, saw losses pile up to Rs 1,134 crore over the same period as it offered lower rates to vendors to deliver packages on its platform. Ekart Logistics revenues for the nine-month period stood at Rs 474 ...

