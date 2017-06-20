Flipkart launches Divastri, its first private label fashion brand

Flipkart is going after the market for women's ethnic wear

Flipkart is going after the market for women's ethnic wear

India’s largest e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart, has launched its first private label Divastri, as it looks to maintain a lead over global rival in the online fashion space.



With Divastri, is going after the market for women’s ethnic wear, for which it says it has seen strong pull online. The firm said the designs for the apparel sold through the brand will be inspired by clothes worn by Bollywood actors and celebrities.



Flipkart’s fashion subsidiaries and already have a strong presence in the private label business with brands such as Roadster and HRX. Roadster is the largest selling on today, with the company even experimenting with offline sales. “Over the years Fashion has witnessed tremendous growth both in terms of sales and meeting customer needs. Keeping the momentum going, with our first private label launch, we aim to meet the rising demand for celebrity and Bollywood-inspired looks,” said Rishi Vasudev, head of Fashion.



Amazon, the company’s chief rival, says it has been seeing healthy growth in the fashion space and has launched two of its own private labels — Symbol and Myx. The company has also signed exclusive partnerships with some global fashion brands in order to get more high-end customers to its platform. says it has looked at shopping trends over the past few months to create and design Divastri, and has partnered with global quality testing agencies to ensure it ships high-quality products.



Alnoor Peermohamed