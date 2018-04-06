Flipkart launches its first private label in the kids' fashion segment

Stepping up its push in the online fashion category, home-grown e-commerce major Flipkart has launched its fourth private label brand, ‘Miss & Chief’, which will compete in the fast-growing kids fashion segment.
Miss & Chief will cater to fashion for children between the ages of 2 and 10 years, and its launch comes on the back of Flipkart witnessing a 100 per cent year-on-year growth in the children fashion segment.
Flipkart, along with subsidiaries Jabong and Myntra, claims to control 75 per cent of the online fashion market. The SoftBank-backed firm had earlier launched three private labels – a women’s ethnic brand Divastri; Metronaut, a label for menswear; and Anmi, another ethnic brand.
While retailers generally turn to private labels to drive profitability, Flipkart says it is currently gauging customer acceptance.
“The metric for measurement for these brands is not sales because these brands have been launched recently. We are currently looking at consumer ratings and acceptability,” said Rishi Vasudev, head of Flipkart Fashion. “They are performing far better on these scales than other selections that are available on the same price points.”
Flipkart’s rival Amazon, too, has a play in the fashion private label segment, with Symbol and Myx, which it launched in 2016.
Fashion already drives over 50 per cent of the Flipkart platform and one of every two customers coming on the platform looks for fashion products, says the company. The e-commerce firm’s in-house unit, Flipkart Fashion, is looking to grab half the country’s online fashion market in the next five years.
“Gone are the days when parents decided their kids’ looks. The market has evolved, with kids’ fashion becoming mainstream. This offering from the house of Flipkart Fashion builds on the vision of being a one-stop destination for all fashion needs,” added Vasudev. The Miss & Chief brand will include apparel and footwear, besides musical and educational toys for children.
