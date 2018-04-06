Flipkart launches its first private label in the kids' fashion segment

Stepping up its push in the category, home-grown e-commerce major has launched its fourth private label brand, ‘Miss & Chief’, which will compete in the fast-growing kids fashion segment.

will cater to fashion for children between the ages of 2 and 10 years, and its launch comes on the back of witnessing a 100 per cent year-on-year growth in the

Flipkart, along with subsidiaries and Myntra, claims to control 75 per cent of the market. The SoftBank-backed firm had earlier launched three – a women’s ethnic brand Divastri; Metronaut, a label for menswear; and Anmi, another ethnic brand.

While retailers generally turn to to drive profitability, says it is currently gauging customer acceptance.

“The metric for measurement for these brands is not sales because these brands have been launched recently. We are currently looking at consumer ratings and acceptability,” said Rishi Vasudev, head of Fashion. “They are performing far better on these scales than other selections that are available on the same price points.”

Flipkart’s rival Amazon, too, has a play in the fashion private label segment, with and Myx, which it launched in 2016.

Fashion already drives over 50 per cent of the platform and one of every two customers coming on the platform looks for fashion products, says the company. The e-commerce firm’s in-house unit, Fashion, is looking to grab half the country’s market in the next five years.

“Gone are the days when parents decided their kids’ looks. The market has evolved, with kids’ fashion becoming mainstream. This offering from the house of Fashion builds on the vision of being a one-stop destination for all fashion needs,” added Vasudev. The brand will include apparel and footwear, besides musical and educational toys for children.