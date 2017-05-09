Flipkart looks to kick start growth engine with 10th anniversary sale

India's largest marketplace is looking at a five-fold increase in sales over its daily average during its Big 10 anniversary sale that will kick off on May 14.

The company is looking to use its tenth anniversary celebrations to get customers to step up shopping on its platform, hopefully helping it kickstart growth which had fallen flat over the past 18 months.

"We're looking at a five times growth in sales over the business as usual," said Smrithi Ravichandran, Senior Director at Flipkart, who overlooks preparations for all sales. "It's been a six month effort and all our teams have put in a lot of work to bring customers the best deals possible."

While was able to pull off a blockbuster sale in October last year, its growth hasn't kept pace with rival which said it saw sales grow by 85 per cent in the first quarter of 2017. has cannibalised the market share of Snapdeal, which is now in talks to merge with

The Indian market share has remained fairly stable over, but Amazon's stellar growth could now begin to threaten its position.

The five-day-long will see offering across categories such as smartphones, large appliances, fashion, consumer electronics and furniture. The company says while the sale will not reach the heights of its flagship Big Billion Days sale last year, it will give a significant boost during what is considered an off season.

Unlike previous sales, Flipkart's focus will not be only on getting customers to shop for high ticket items such as smartphones.

"In totality our mix of categories will remain the same, moreso because all categories have grown over the past few months while smartphones grew a bit slower. Earlier smartphones had a much bigger share, but that's not the case now," added Ravichandran.

Not one to let a rival off scot free, too is hosting a four day sale starting on May 11 to try to get customers to buy products on its store before they even have a chance to see what is offering.

"Large Appliances such as ACs, Refrigerators are especially expected to do well, with the advent of Summers as well as TVs. To cater to the same we have increased our selection and now have exclusive tie ups with various well known and popular brands in the category, apart from offering installation services and setting up dedicated Fulfilment Centers for Large Appliances," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President of Category Management at India.

To counter this, is staging an elaborate campaign of revealing deals which over the next few days which customers will have access to during its sale. It is also partnering with external brands such as MakeMyTrip to offer special rates on holiday packages to customers who shop from it during the sale.

Apart from using its own might to grow faster than Amazon, will also rely on fashion subsidiaries Myntra and Jabong to pull ahead. Both two outfits will take part in the Big 10 sale, with the hope of remaining far ahead of in the fashion category which traditionally has much higher margins than smartphones and electronics.