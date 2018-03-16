Flipkart nears $7-bn Walmart investment deal, valuation to reach $20 bn

Walmart Inc. is in discussions to spend about $7 billion to become the largest investor in India’s leading e-commerce company, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would put the US retailer in competition with com Inc. in one of the most promising online retail markets. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant plans to buy about a third of Flipkart Online Services Pvt, in part by purchasing stakes from Management and Group Corp., said the people, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. The deal may push the valuation of the homegrown startup to about $20 billion, the people said, up from about $12 billion last year. The talks are at a critical stage and may wrap up this month. It’s also possible specifics such as the valuation or stake size may still change, and the deal may not come to fruition. If completed, the deal would give Walmart a major stake in an emerging e-commerce market of 1.3 billion people.

The US company is the world’s largest retailer, but it has struggled against as consumers increasingly migrate to online commerce. India is the next big potential prize after the US and China, where foreign retailers have made little progress against Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ALSO READ: Walmart-Flipkart deal in 2 weeks; majority stake unlikely for US firm