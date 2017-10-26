Flipkart offers Rs 8,000 cashback on Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL pre-order

Flipkart has started taking pre-registrations for and XL smartphones. The e-commerce giant is offering several offers, discounts, cash backs and buyback schemes on the second-generation Pixel device.

The and XL are available in 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants. The price of the smartphones range between Rs 61,000 and Rs 73,000.

In exclusive pre-order offers, the e-commerce portal is offering extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange of selected mobile models, guaranteed 50 per cent buyback value, Sennheiser Bluetooth wireless headsets worth Rs 11,990 for Rs 1 and no-cost EMIs starting at Rs 3,389 per month.

Flipkart is also offering a cashback of Rs 8,000 on EMI transactions with HDFC credit cards.

Here are the features and specifications of and XL:

The comes with a 5-inch screen and XL with a 6-inch Full-HD OLED screen in 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the phones support Portrait Mode using both rear and selfie cameras.

Rated 98 by independent camera testers DXO, the rear camera comes with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Video Stabilisation (EVS) technology to stabilise hand movements and therefore remove any shakes in photos and videos.

Just like Apple Live photos, the camera in and XL takes "Live Photos" that record a footage of 3 seconds.

Google is offering unlimited Google Cloud storage to store photos and videos in the original quality to both Pixel devices. The devices have IP67 rating, making them water and dust resistant.

Both phones come with "squeeze" feature called as "Active Edge" that opens Google Assistant. The phones sport USB-C port at the bottom and front facing stereo speakers.

Both phones are powered by Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB RAM. And, the headphone jack is a miss in both phones.

The will go on sale starting November 1 and XL on November 15.