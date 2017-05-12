Flipkart's 'Buyback Guarantee' offer: Why it's a boon for smartphone users

Get an assured price for your existing smartphone, regardless of technological disruptions

is all set to offer its unique buyback guarantee offer on purchase of during ‘Big10 Sale’ happening from 14-18 May. This is a great opportunity for consumers to upgrade themselves to latest technology and greater specifications within a short period of time.



Under this offer, promises to buy back a smartphone at an assured price, ensuring maximum return to the consumers. This in turn gives an assurance and a guaranteed value for the customers’ existing smartphones, if and when they buy their next smartphone on the site, irrespective of technology disruptions and market fluctuations. Top smartphone models including Oppo F3, Samsung On Nxt, Moto M, Lenovo P2, Moto G5 Plus and others are part of this assured buy back offer. However, this offer remains valid till the time the phone is six to eight months old from the date of purchasing.



Here is how the Buyback Guarantee policy works





Aparna Banerjea

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

The e-commerce giant is providing a minimum discount of Rs 10,000, which means that a consumer will be eligible for this discount rate only if the newly purchased mobile phone's price exceeds the discount value. Price bucket for every slot of price range is fixed along with the minimal policy price charge for it. For the price range up to Rs 19,999, a policy price of Rs 399 is charged. Similarly a price range of Rs 20,000-29,999 is charged with a policy price of Rs 599 and so on and so forth."We have been preparing for months for this sale. It is a big event for us. During the sale, we expect about 5X of the usual number of transactions we see on our platform on any given day," said Director Smrithi Ravichandran.In addition to this, the company also expects 50% of its smartphone customers to opt for affordable consumer financing options like No Cost EMI and Product Exchange.Apart from this offer, the e-commerce giant is also providing heavy discounts of almost 40% on all other such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola and Lenovo.