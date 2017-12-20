Flipkart's in-house brand play

Ten years since it first opened up as an online bookstore, much like its biggest competitor Amazon, Flipkart is once again dipping into the rulebook of its global peers to chart its course for the future.

To secure its next decade, it is following in the footsteps of the Costcos, Targets, Walmarts and Amazons of the world, using the infrastructure and scale that it has acquired over the years to build itself an arsenal of private labels. While this is expected to open up additional revenue streams for the online marketplace, there is also a risk that it might run its ...