Flipkart's summer sale: Check out the best deals and offers

Flipkart, the domestic e-commerce giant, is running a ‘Summer Shopping Days’ sale from 2 May to 4 May, 2017. Under the new campaign, the e-commerce giant is offering discounts and cashback offers along with product exchange
options. Also, there is an extra 5 per cent discount valid for Axis bank credit card users on full payment as well as on EMIs.
Best deal on smartphones
Apple iPhone
Photo: Flipkart
7 – 32 GB internal memory variant – is available at a discount of 20 per cent and is currently retailing at Rs 47,999, down from Rs 60,000. There is an additional discount of up to Rs 20,000 on exchange
of old phone.
Apple iPhone
Photo: Flipkart
7 Plus – 32 GB internal memory variant – is available at a discount of 14 per cent and is currently retailing at Rs 61,339, down from Rs 72,000. There is an additional discount of up to Rs 20,000 on exchange
of old phone.
Photo: Flipkart
Two generation old Apple iPhone
6 – 16 GB internal memory variant – is available at a discount of 18 per cent and is currently retailing at Rs 29,990, down from Rs 36,990. There is an additional discount of up to Rs 20,000 on exchange
of old phone.
The iPhone
6 is still a capable device, and at the current discounted price, is the best deal to try Apple
ecosystem.
Photo: Flipkart
Xperia XZ Dual is the last year flagship from the stable of Sony.
The dual-sim phone with 64 GB of internal memory is available at a discount of 20 per cent and is currently selling for Rs 39,990, down from Rs 49,990. There is an additional discount of Rs 21,000 on exchange
of old smartphone.
Best deal on Laptops
Photo: Flipkart
The Acer
ES 15 laptop is available for Rs 22,990, down from Rs 23,990. Also, you can exchange
your old laptop and get additional Rs 5,000 off on Acer
core i3 laptop. The laptop features 4 GB of RAM, 500 GB of Hard Disk drive and Linux operating system.
Usually, the core i3 laptops
go for a retail price of more than Rs 25,000. Such laptops
are good for day to use and offer incredible value for money.
Best deal on Air Conditioners
Sansui
Photo: Flipkart
1.5 Ton Split AC is selling at a discount of 18 percent and is available for Rs 23,499, down from Rs 28,990. Also, there is a No Cost EMI option for buyers who want to buy the air conditioner using credit card but does not want to pay the interest.
Best deal on LED TV
Micromax
Photo: Flipkart
LED TV is selling at a discount of 45 per cent and is available for Rs 12,999, down from 23,999. There is an option to exchange
your old TV for Micromax
LED TV for additional exchange
discount of Rs 8,000.
