Flipkart's summer sale: Check out the best deals and offers

The 'Summer Shopping Days' sale is valid till 4 May, 2017

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Flipkart

Flipkart, the domestic e-commerce giant, is running a ‘Summer Shopping Days’ sale from 2 May to 4 May, 2017. Under the new campaign, the e-commerce giant is offering discounts and cashback offers along with product exchange options. Also, there is an extra 5 per cent discount valid for Axis bank credit card users on full payment as well as on EMIs.

Best deal on smartphones


iphone 7
Photo: Flipkart
Apple iPhone 7 – 32 GB internal memory variant – is available at a discount of 20 per cent and is currently retailing at Rs 47,999, down from Rs 60,000. There is an additional discount of up to Rs 20,000 on exchange of old phone. 


iphone 7 plus
Photo: Flipkart
Apple iPhone 7 Plus – 32 GB internal memory variant – is available at a discount of 14 per cent and is currently retailing at Rs 61,339, down from Rs 72,000. There is an additional discount of up to Rs 20,000 on exchange of old phone.


iphone 6
Photo: Flipkart
Two generation old Apple iPhone 6 – 16 GB internal memory variant – is available at a discount of 18 per cent and is currently retailing at Rs 29,990, down from Rs 36,990. There is an additional discount of up to Rs 20,000 on exchange of old phone.

The iPhone 6 is still a capable device, and at the current discounted price, is the best deal to try Apple ecosystem.

Sony Xperia XZ Dual

Xperia XZ
Photo: Flipkart
Xperia XZ Dual is the last year flagship from the stable of Sony. The dual-sim phone with 64 GB of internal memory is available at a discount of 20 per cent and is currently selling for Rs 39,990, down from Rs 49,990. There is an additional discount of Rs 21,000 on exchange of old smartphone. 

Best deal on Laptops

Acer Core i3 Laptop

Acer laptop
Photo: Flipkart
The Acer ES 15 laptop is available for Rs 22,990, down from Rs 23,990. Also, you can exchange your old laptop and get additional Rs 5,000 off on Acer core i3 laptop. The laptop features 4 GB of RAM, 500 GB of Hard Disk drive and Linux operating system.

Usually, the core i3 laptops go for a retail price of more than Rs 25,000. Such laptops are good for day to use and offer incredible value for money.

Best deal on Air Conditioners

Sansui 1.5 Ton Split AC

Sansui
Photo: Flipkart
Sansui 1.5 Ton Split AC is selling at a discount of 18 percent and is available for Rs 23,499, down from Rs 28,990. Also, there is a No Cost EMI option for buyers who want to buy the air conditioner using credit card but does not want to pay the interest.

Best deal on LED TV

Micromax 31.5-inch LED TV

Micromax LED TV
Photo: Flipkart
Micromax LED TV is selling at a discount of 45 per cent and is available for Rs 12,999, down from 23,999. There is an option to exchange your old TV for Micromax LED TV for additional exchange discount of Rs 8,000.

