Flipkart says it can hold its own against Alibaba, Amazon

co-founder on Wednesday said Indian e-commerce did not have to side with either or in the impending war of online marketplaces.



“In any sector within the Internet there is an opportunity to build business. I do not think it is a necessity to side with one company or another,” Bansal said during Internet and Mobile Association of India’s 11th India Digital Summit.





He said this when asked if e-commerce would have to choose between and Alibaba, which is expected to soon announce its entry via Paytm’s marketplace.

Last year, Bansal and Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal had raised the issue of foreign rivals dumping capital in India. They had urged the government to design policies to favour homegrown



“With anti- or rather select globalisation, there should be a level playing field for homegrown startups. Indian start-ups should not be killed by giants from the US or China,” Bansal said on Wednesday.



He also said the internet would drive the services sector. “We’re making a huge mistake by not recognising it as a key growth sector,” he added.



has in the past year faced a series of markdowns by its investors. The most recent was in January by US mutual fund Fidelity Investments, which slashed the valuation of its holdings by over a third.



Bansal said funding scenarios continued to be cyclical. “In 2012 we beat a downturn and then the market started picking up 2013 onwards. And in 2014 and 2015 the same thing happened. Of course, 2016 was the cooling-off period. These are cycles that markets go through,” he said.



“The funding scenario changes. The reality of the company doesn't change that much. Internet users are growing rapidly, the opportunity continues to get bigger. And technology is transforming everything we are doing,” he added.