Flipkart to promote staff participation in talent meets with Rs 3 lakh assistance

Flipkart, the country’s largest e-commerce marketplace, has launched a ‘Budding Star Programme’ through which its employees may seek financial assistance up to Rs 3 lakh to participate in any national or international competition in their area of interest.

Aimed at boosting staff morale and improving work-life integration, the company says the idea is to set apart as one of the best employers. From taking part in the to singing at Indian Idol, talented Flipsters will be prompted to show off their skills at recognised events.

“Giving people who are passionate and talented such an opportunity while working at will definitely make them happy employees. Happy employees at a workplace contribute towards productivity but also influence people around them,” said Satheesh K V, whose designation is Director of Total Rewards.

The only criterion for this new programme is employment at for at least six months. The company says it has selected a panel of talented and successful sportspersons and performers to review each request it gets. A request will be accepted or denied within a week; financial aid will be granted within five days of approval.

For a company with nearly 10,000 employees, Satheesh says it has tried to keep an eye on talented individuals, to help them.