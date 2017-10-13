Flipkart to invest $500 million in PhonePe

SoftBank-backed Flipkart
on Thursday said it will invest $500 million in its payments arm PhonePe
to scale up operations. The commitment is in addition to the $75 million infused by Flipkart
in PhonePe
since the acquisition in 2015, Flipkart
said.
It added that this is one of the largest single investment commitments in the Indian fintech payments space and “is reflective of the opportunities” in the segment.
The announcement comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India said inter-operability of e-wallets will be enabled in phases. Also, in subsequent phases, inter-operability will kick in between wallets and bank accounts through the Unified Payments Interface, the central bank added.
While Flipkart
did not specify the time period over which the funds will be infused, PhonePe
co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Sameer Nigam said, “This investment will help us maintain the same aggressive growth rate for the next two years”. He added that the investment will be used to scale up PhonePe’s technology platforms and expand merchant network and consumer base rapidly. He also said PhonePe
has been growing at over 100 per cent every two months this year.
“Fintech and e-commerce
are among the most visible faces of a new digital India that is powered by the youth and technology, and both are set for outstanding growth. PhonePe
is a critical part of our overall strategy at Flipkart
to build a comprehensive ecosystem for our customers,” Flipkart
Group CEO Binny Bansal
said.
