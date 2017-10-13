Flipkart to invest $500 million in PhonePe

SoftBank-backed on Thursday said it will invest $500 million in its payments arm to scale up operations. The commitment is in addition to the $75 million infused by in since the acquisition in 2015, said.

It added that this is one of the largest single investment commitments in the Indian fintech payments space and “is reflective of the opportunities” in the segment.

The announcement comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India said inter-operability of e-wallets will be enabled in phases. Also, in subsequent phases, inter-operability will kick in between wallets and bank accounts through the Unified Payments Interface, the central bank added.

While did not specify the time period over which the funds will be infused, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Sameer Nigam said, “This investment will help us maintain the same aggressive growth rate for the next two years”. He added that the investment will be used to scale up PhonePe’s technology platforms and expand merchant network and consumer base rapidly. He also said has been growing at over 100 per cent every two months this year.

“Fintech and are among the most visible faces of a new digital India that is powered by the youth and technology, and both are set for outstanding growth. is a critical part of our overall strategy at to build a comprehensive ecosystem for our customers,” Group CEO said.