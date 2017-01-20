Flying to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata from Delhi? Go to T-2 from Feb 15

Fliers to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata will have to board their flights from Terminal-2 of the Delhi airport from the middle of the next month.

GMR-led (DIAL) has asked IndiGo, and to shift operations from Terminal-1 (T1) to Terminal-2 so that the expansion work of the can begin.

Airlines, especially low-cost carrier and GoAir, had been opposing the plan as they feel it would cause inconvenience to the travellers. They also claimed that asking them to shift would be preferential treatment because the rival had not been given such an instruction earlier.

On 19 January, Chief Executive Officer Prabhakara Rao wrote to the heads of the three airlines but as there was no consensus between them over who would shift, all three would have to shift operations so that T1D could be decongested for expansion work.

“After careful consideration, it has been decided that flights operating to BOM (Mumbai), BLR (Bengaluru) and CCU (Kolkata) of all the three airlines will be shifted to Terminal-2 from February 15 and accordingly, all resources will be allocated to T2,” Rao wrote. The letter has been addressed to President Aditya Ghosh, Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh and CEO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer.

The letter, reviewed by Business Standard, also mentions that the airlines were given an option to reduce flights in peak hours by 20% and spread it to non-peak hours, but they did not agree to it.

Multiple rounds of negotiations between the airport operator and the airlines failed. According to the original plan, the and were asked to shift to Terminal-2 leaving the entire 1D to — the largest domestic airline by fleet size and market share. At present, low-cost domestic carriers IndiGo, and operate from T1D, whereas Vistara, AirAsia India and Air India operates from Terminal-3.

Airline officials, speaking off-record, said that such an arrangement was unprecedented and would lead to severe difficulties in operation and create confusion for the passengers.

An spokesperson said they supported the development plan but would not agree to split the operations. “We will support any effort to make things better without splitting our domestic operations in Delhi and creating inconvenience for our customers,” he said.

“The building (Terminal-2) is far from the main terminus. We have to give new directions to the passengers. There are costs of operations. Will the airport bear that cost?” said a official.

spokespersons were not available to comment. A detailed query sent to a spokesperson also remained unanswered.

In his letter the CEO, however, mentioned it had invested Rs 100 crore to renovate T2 and it was ready to handle 12 million passengers. The number of passengers could be scaled up. “The renovated T2 is at par with T3 and T1 in respect of facilities and comfort to passengers,” he wrote.

According to the master plan of expansion, T1’s area would be increased to 133,000 sqm from 53,000 sqm, and it would be able to handle 23 million passengers. Ten aerobridges would be constructed and the number of boarding gates would be increased from eight to 25.

Other low-cost domestic carriers would be shifted to 1 after the expansion. also plans to construct 4 in the area where currently 2 is located. 4 would cater to full-service domestic carriers such as Air India and Jet Airways.

Once T-4 is constructed, full-service domestic operations of Jet Airways and Air India and other such airlines will be shifted there and T-3 would only deal with international flights.