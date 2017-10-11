FMCG firms reset product, distribution for digital

E-commerce has been around for a long time, but it has focused primarily on non-FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) categories. More recently, it has evolved to include household products such as groceries and snack food. Digital is going to influence $45 billion (40 per cent) of FMCG consumption by 2020, says a Google India and BCG report, “Decoding Digital Impact: A $45B Opportunity in FMCG 2020.” It highlights that there will be 650 million Internet users by 2020, driven by increasing mobile penetration, with the highest growth coming from non-metros. Clearly, digital is ...