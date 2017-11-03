FMCG gets bullish: Amway may grow herbs to launch ayurvedic products

US-based direct-selling giant Amway is considering launching ayurvedic products for which research and development with Indian ingredients has already begun. The new products could be part of the company’s nutritional and personal-care range. Once products get finalised, a call on Ayurvedic tag would be taken. The move makes sense especially with the success story of Patanjali, which impelled many others such as Colgate and Unilever to follow suit with a slew of ayurvedic products. “We are trying to adapt Nutrilite into ...