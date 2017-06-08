FMCG shrugs note ban as sales volume grow 6% in Jan-March

Sector grows two percentage points faster than the same quarter last year: Kantar Worldpanel

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) shrugged off note ban, posting a six per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) sales volume growth during the March quarter. The Rs 3,20,000-crore domestic sector, which is the fourth-largest in the world, grew two percentage points faster than the same quarter last year, data from Kantar Worldpanel show. Growth in the sector was led by food and beverages (F&B), which grew six per cent y-o-y during the quarter, followed by household care, which grew five per cent in sales volume. Growth in personal care, which includes dispensable items like ...

Arnab Dutta