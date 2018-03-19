Foodpanda, Line fight to feed Bangkok; Thailand's online food orders rise

Bangkok’s famed love affair with food is spilling over to meal-delivery apps, a fledgling sector that Delivery Hero AG’s projects will surge in 2018 as competition intensifies. Foodpanda, Line Corp.’s Line Man and Inc.’s are using promotions, such as free delivery or discounts, to woo customers in a sector they see as underdeveloped compared with Hong Kong or Singapore. may have some of the best regional potentials for meal apps as it has so many street stalls and great restaurants, said Foodpanda’s Thailand Chief Executive “Thailand has a strong food culture and everyone has a specific connection to food," said Felde, who expects deliveries in the country to roughly double this year to 16,000 per day. “We’re still in the very early stage of the delivery business in Thailand.” Felde said leads in Thailand by revenue but is girding for more competition, predicting Indonesia’s and Roofoods Ltd’s Deliveroo may start up in in 2018.

That signals a costly fight for customers using subsidies and, in time, consolidation when the competition becomes too painful, according to the Thailand Tech Startup Association. “In the end, it’ll be like the ride-sharing business here where the smaller players will have to disappear,” said Vachara Aemavat, the group’s president. Thailand’s market for online food ordering is on course to hit 31.7 billion baht ($1 billion) this year, more than doubling since 2014. That’s faster than about 80 per cent growth in the Asia-Pacific region as a whole, according to researcher Euromonitor International.