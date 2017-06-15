Foodpanda to offer third party logistics services across major cities

The brand has on-boarded more than 500 partner restaurants

The brand has on boarded more than 500 partner restaurants

Online food ordering and delivery firm on Thursday said it will provide services to its restaurant base across major cities, including Delhi, and



As part of the development, restaurants can use delivery services even for the orders which have not come through the channel.



The initiative is now live across Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bangalore, said in a statement.



Commenting on the development, India CEO Saurabh Kochhar said: "With our new delivery product offering, we intend to be significant support system for our partners by easing hassle of delivery for them and extend best-in-class service levels to more customers."



The partner restaurants can avail offerings wherein all orders would be fulfilled by the brand's delivery riders and would also another option where restaurants can take up customised service on a need to need basis.



The brand has on boarded more than 500 partner restaurants and the number is expected to reach around 1500 in the next three months, the company said adding that the restaurants would be charged on a per order basis.

Press Trust of India