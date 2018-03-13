Foodpanda to set up dedicated tech centre in Bengaluru to revamp product

-
ALSO READOla eyes financial services, taps PayU India's Nitin Gupta to head biz Explaining a machine's decisions Search intelligence: A strategic asset for marketers in the age of big data Google Cloud betting on artifical intelligence, machine learning in India Flipkart wants data scientists to build future retail
-
Online food delivery marketplace Foodpanda has announced the launch of its dedicated technology centre in Bengaluru.
In December, ride-hailing company Ola had acquired the India business of Foodpanda in an all-stock deal, and had also announced that it would invest $200 million (Rs 12,820 million) in Foodpanda India.The tech centre will work on re-imagining the product, integrate functions and introduce specialised domains of Machine Learning and Data Sciences, the food delivery company said in a statement. It would also focus on developing more personalised offerings for the restaurant partners and prospective customers in the country, leveraging best practices from around the world. “Through the technology centre in Bengaluru, we envision to bring together the best team of tech enthusiasts working on building a future ready product,” said Pranay Jivrajka, CEO, Foodpanda India. “Leveraging robust data sciences and machine learning, we intend to personalise offerings for all our stakeholders.” To be headed by Nitin Gupta, who was recently appointed as the Head of Engineering at Foodpanda, the centre would be operational in couple of weeks and gradually ramp-up to a team of over 100 engineers in six to nine months.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU