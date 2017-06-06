GST impact: Footwear manufacturers rue high tax, dual rates

The proposed structure for footwear under the goods and services (GST) has left manufacturers high and dry. While the 18 per cent bracket for footwear priced over Rs 500 may lead to an increase in product prices, the ‘dual taxation’ structure will add to their woes as pricing will get more complex, they say.

The GST, many fear, could hit the growth prospects of the Rs 30,000- crore domestic footwear industry, which is already under margin pressure.

Signs of worry began to appear soon after the Council announced on Saturday that footwear priced below Rs 500 would be taxed at 5 per cent and the rest at 18 per cent.

The dual taxation has left loopholes as “scope for distortion” will continue to haunt organised players, says Adesh Gupta, chairman of body Council for Footwear, Leather and Accessories (CFLA) and chief executive officer of Liberty Shoes.

“A dual structure usually creates confusion and increases complexity. Also, we were expecting 12 per cent rate at most. While we are still assessing the actual impact, additional burden will eventually have to be passed on to the consumers,” says Harkirat Singh, managing director, Woodland Worldwide.

According to the CFLA, prices of footwear are set to rise up to seven per cent from July. “The government is least bothered about growth of the The 13 per cent gap between the two slabs will have to be passed on to the consumers as are already under margin pressure,” says Gupta.

Major had been lobbying the government for the past one year for a uniform structure for all categories of footwear. The had made several representations to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other government representatives. Two of their key demands were to keep footwear under 5 per cent bracket and discourage imports from China, which according to the council holds over 20 per cent share of the market by value.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das had written to the finance minister requesting similar rates for footwear and apparel, citing the importance of the sector in India’s manufacturing capabilities. In the letter dated March 9, Das wrote, “It has been brought to light (by CFLA) that India accounts for 13 per cent of global footwear production, which is next to China. But China has made a vast impact on Indian market of footwear, which is adversely affecting the local I request you to kindly look into the matter and take appropriate steps to keep the rate of at 5 per cent.”

According to sources, constant representations by the led the council to defer announcement of rates for footwear, along with certain other items like bidi, precious metals and textile.