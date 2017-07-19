For now, all steel plants focused on reducing greenhouse gases: Chatterjee

As a growing number of investors demand more information on how companies are addressing the effects of climate change, Tata Steel has taken a pledge to lower the carbon footprint. In an interaction with Ishita Ayan Dutt, Tata Steel group executive director (finance, corporate, and Europe) Koushik Chatterjee, who is the only representative from India on the board of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), says the banking system in India will have to set standards in line with the agreement signed by the Indian government on climate change. He also discusses the ...