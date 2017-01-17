For Renault, India sales registers fastest growth globally at 145%

For the French automajor Renault, India was the fastest growing markets in the world with sales growing by 145.6 per cent, led by Kwid. India rose five places to become its eighth biggest market worldwide.

In Europe, Renault's registrations were up by 11.8% to 1,805,290. Outside Europe, Renault reported 15.3 per cent growth. Outside Europe, Renault's product range renewal programme bore fruit, with in India, QM6 and SM6 in Korea, Kaptur in Russia, Koleos in China, Megane Sedan in Turkey and Oroch in Latin America.

While sales in most of the markets grew, but less than 50 per cent, sales in India grew by 145.6 per cent for Renault. In 2016, total sales in India was 1,32,235 units. registrations totalled 105,745 in 2016.

India rose five places to become the group's eighth biggest market worldwide. In the Africa / Middle East / India region, Groupe Renault registrations rose by 36.4%, giving a market share of 6.2% (up 1.7 points).

In Iran, sales rose by 110.7 per cent. In Morocco registrations rose by 22.5 per cent. In the Eurasia region, registrations rose by 2.3% mainly due to Turkey (up 4.4%). In the Americas region, Groupe Renault sales rose by 0.1%. In Brazil, market share rose by 0.2 points to a record 7.5%, on a market that slipped back 19.8% thanks to the successful performance of Duster Oroch.

In the Asia Pacific region, Renault Samsung Motors sales rose 38.8% in South Korea. In China, following release of Kadjar, Renault sales rose by 50.8%.

Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Operations earlier said India is a priority market for Groupe Renault and India plays an important role in Renault's international growth. The year 2016 has been the biggest year for Renault in India, backed by strategic measures across all key business dimensions, ranging from product, network expansion and measures to ensure customer delight, said Sawhney.

He added, to be successful in India, focus on getting the fundamentals right is key, in terms of product, design, features, technology, value, launch timing, and strategy. "Furthermore, to ensure its success, the launch timing and launch strategy are equally important. Also, it is imperative to have an India strategy," he said.

"You cannot superimpose some existing strategy and expect to succeed in India," he said earlier.

For 2017, focus will continue to be and build on growth journey and plans to launch at least one new product every year, over the next five years. Renault's network grew from 205 to 270 facilities in 2016.

In 2017, Renault expects the global market to grow by 1.5-2% compared with 2016. The European market is also expected to increase by 2%, with a 2% increase also for France. At the International level, the Brazilian and Russian markets are expected to become stable. China shall grow by 5% and India by 8%.