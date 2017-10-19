For Tata Sky, TTSL broadband may be a good deal

Why should Tata Sky, the Tata group's direct-to-home (DTH) business, buy out the fixed-line and broadband business of Tata Teleservices (TTSL)? After all, it is doing well - with a 23 per cent share of the 62.65-million DTH market, Tata Sky is closing in on arch rival Dish TV (24 per cent). It's a question that has been baffling analysts who do not see any synergy in the two businesses. Last week, TTSL had announced it was selling its consumer mobile business to Bharti Airtel. TTSL also said it was considering selling its broadband and fixed-line business to Tata Sky, a ...