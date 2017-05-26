Company
Forbes list: Here are India's top 10 companies

Despite slowing GDP figures, China and the US continue to dominate the top 10 list

Huge public companies still prospered this past year despite wild swings between market uncertainty and volatility, punctuated by unexpected political outcomes, according to the Forbes’ Global 2000 list. Despite slowing GDP figures, China and the US, whose companies make up more than 40% of the list, continue to dominate the top 10 list. ICBC, China Construction Bank, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo were the top five on the list. China’s two-year stronghold of the top 3 spots was disrupted this year by the company owned by Warren Buffett . The ranking is based on a composite score from equally-weighted measures of revenues, profits, assets and market value. The 2017 list features public companies from 58 countries that together account for $35.3 trillion in revenue, $2.5 trillion in profit, $169.1 trillion of assets, and have a combined market value of $48.8 trillion. Here is a list of top 10 Indian companies on the Forbes list:

