Force Gurkha Xplorer 4X4: Treading rugged terrains

Smart? Handsome? Macho? Butch? Yes, the new three-door Force Gurkha Xplorer with a shorter wheel base has all the ingredients of a good looker. After all, it is designed in the shape of an old Mercedes G-Wagen. It comes in two variants: a three-door one with a short wheel base of 2,400mm and a larger five-door one with a wheel base of 2,750mm, both with 4X4 capability. The 2017 Xplorer has been spruced up and comes with a new facia with front and rear steel bumpers. Despite its boxy looks, the vehicle has a macho appeal and sits atop 245/70 R16 all terrain tyres ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?