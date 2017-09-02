Force Gurkha Xplorer 4X4: Treading rugged terrains

Smart? Handsome? Macho? Butch? Yes, the new three-door Force Gurkha Xplorer with a shorter wheel base has all the ingredients of a good looker. After all, it is designed in the shape of an old Mercedes G-Wagen. It comes in two variants: a three-door one with a short wheel base of 2,400mm and a larger five-door one with a wheel base of 2,750mm, both with 4X4 capability. The 2017 Xplorer has been spruced up and comes with a new facia with front and rear steel bumpers. Despite its boxy looks, the vehicle has a macho appeal and sits atop 245/70 R16 all terrain tyres ...