Indian startups, here's how you can expand to Singapore
Ford, Amazon tie up to sell new EcoSport online for select numbers

The model would be launched on November 9

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ford Motor India on Thursday said it has tied up with e-commerce major Amazon to sell an upcoming updated version of its compact SUV EcoSport.

Under the partnership, the first 123 customers would be able to book the compact SUV online for 24 hours starting November 5.


These customers would be the first ones to get the delivery of the model post its official launch later this month, the company said in a statement.

"The 24-hour exclusive online booking helps Ford offer something unique and exclusive for the Amazon audience, and enable an omni-channel purchase experience for a digitally savvy and evolved audience," Ford India Vice President Marketing Rahul Gautam said.

The customers will be able to book any variant or colour of their choice listed on Amazon with Rs 10,000 as the booking amount paid via payment options available on Amazon, he added.

The new Ford EcoSport would be launched in both diesel and petrol trims. It would also come with an all new 1.5-liter petrol engine that is smaller, lighter and stronger than the previous generation engine on the vehicle.

First Published: Thu, November 02 2017. 17:06 IST

