Ford India recalls 39,315 units of Fiesta, Figo to fix steering hose snag

US auto major Ford
on Friday recalled 39,315 units of Fiesta Classic and the previous-generation Figo
models in India
to rectify faulty power assisted steering hose.
It said the recall will affect units of the two models made at the company's Chennai
plant between 2004 and 2012.
"Ford India
is voluntarily inspecting 39,315 Ford
Fiesta Classic and previous-generation Ford Figo
vehicles...For a potential concern related to high-pressure power assisted steering hose," it said in a statement.
The company, through its dealers, will replace the high-pressure power assisted steering hose on all affected vehicles, it added.
Previously, Ford India
had recalled 1,66,021 units of Figo
and Fiesta Classic models in September 2013 to rectify faulty rear twist beam and the power steering hose.
Last year, the company had recalled around 42,300 units of the new generation of hatchback Figo
and compact sedan Figo
Aspire to fix a software glitch that could lead to malfunctioning of airbags
during a collision.
In November 2015, the automaker had announced recall of 16,444 units of compact SUV EcoSport
in India
to fix faulty rear twist beam bolt, a part in vehicle's suspension.
Ford South Africa recalls India-built Figo, Ikon models
Ford
South Africa said today it will recall nearly 16,000 Figo
and Ikon cars built in India
due to a potential fire risk.
The cars, built between August 2004 and March 2012, require Ford
technicians to replace the "high-pressure power assisted steering hose, which may split, resulting in a power steering fluid leak", Ford
said.
"A power steering fluid leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine compartment. It may also be possible for power steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle's exhaust system components, creating the potential for smoke and, in extreme cases, fire," the company said.