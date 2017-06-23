Ford India recalls 39,315 units of Fiesta, Figo to fix steering hose snag

US auto major on Friday recalled 39,315 units of Fiesta Classic and the previous-generation models in to rectify faulty power assisted steering hose.

It said the recall will affect units of the two models made at the company's plant between 2004 and 2012.

" is voluntarily inspecting 39,315 Fiesta Classic and previous-generation vehicles...For a potential concern related to high-pressure power assisted steering hose," it said in a statement.

The company, through its dealers, will replace the high-pressure power assisted steering hose on all affected vehicles, it added.

remains committed to delivering to its customers and this voluntary safety recall is part of that commitment, it said.

Previously, had recalled 1,66,021 units of and Fiesta Classic models in September 2013 to rectify faulty rear twist beam and the

Last year, the company had recalled around 42,300 units of the new generation of hatchback and compact sedan Aspire to fix a software glitch that could lead to malfunctioning of during a collision.

In November 2015, the automaker had announced recall of 16,444 units of compact SUV in to fix faulty rear twist beam bolt, a part in vehicle's suspension.



South Africa recalls India-built Figo, Ikon models



South Africa said today it will recall nearly 16,000 and Ikon cars built in due to a potential fire risk.



The cars, built between August 2004 and March 2012, require technicians to replace the "high-pressure power assisted steering hose, which may split, resulting in a power steering fluid leak", said.



"A power steering fluid leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine compartment. It may also be possible for power steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle's exhaust system components, creating the potential for smoke and, in extreme cases, fire," the company said.