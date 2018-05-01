Ford India sales dip 39% to 15,281 units in April, exports plummet 55%

on Tuesday reported a 39.23 per cent decline in total at 15,281 units in April against 25,149 units in the same month last year.

The company said its domestic stood at 7,428 units in April as against 7,618 units in the year-ago month, down 2.49 per cent.

stood at 7,853 units last month as compared to 17,531 units in April 2017, a dip of 55.2 per cent, said in a statement.

President and Managing Director said, "Increasing inflation trajectory which might weigh on customer's access and cost to credit, coupled with increasing crude prices could lead to passenger vehicle industry growing at low single digits — so far this year.