Business Standard

Ford India sales rise 29% to 27,019 units in Nov on strong demand, exports

Its exports during the month increased 36.19% to 19,242 units, compared to 14,128 in November 2016

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The logo of Ford is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland File photo:REUTERS
The logo of Ford

Ford India Friday reported a 28.63 per cent increase in total sales at 27,019 units in November this year.

The company had sold 21,004 units in the same month last year, Ford India said in a statement.


Domestic sales were up 13.1 per cent at 7,777 units last month as against 6,876 in November last year, driven mainly by a recently-introduced new edition of compact SUV Ford EcoSport, it said.

The company posted its best-ever export performance last month. Its exports during the month increased 36.19 per cent to 19,242 units, compared to 14,128 in November 2016.

Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said the company is confident of maintaining sales momentum getting into 2018, despite macroeconomic indicators suggesting volatility in inflation and crude prices impacting the industry growth over the near-medium term.

First Published: Fri, December 01 2017. 16:38 IST

