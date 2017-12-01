Ford India sales rise 29% to 27,019 units in Nov on strong demand, exports

India Friday reported a 28.63 per cent increase in total sales at 27,019 units in November this year.



The company had sold 21,004 units in the same month last year, India said in a statement.



Domestic sales were up 13.1 per cent at 7,777 units last month as against 6,876 in November last year, driven mainly by a recently-introduced new edition of compact SUV EcoSport, it said.The company posted its best-ever export performance last month. Its during the month increased 36.19 per cent to 19,242 units, compared to 14,128 in November 2016.India President and Managing Director said the company is confident of maintaining sales momentum getting into 2018, despite macroeconomic indicators suggesting volatility in and crude prices impacting the industry growth over the near-medium term.