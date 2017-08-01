Ford India sales shoot up 47% to 26,075 units in July

today reported 46.96 per cent jump in total sales to 26,075 units in July this year.



The company had sold 17,742 units in the same month of last year, said in a statement.



Domestic sales were up 18.96 per cent to 8,418 units last month as against 7,076 units in July last year, it said.



Exports during the month grew by 65.54 per cent to 17,657 units as compared to 10,666 units in July 2016, it added.



"Despite the administrative challenges associated with the introduction of GST in July, Ford continues to grow faster than the industry," President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said.



Going ahead there will be short term administrative headwinds associated with GST and rising input costs, he said.



"We believe a good monsoon, conducive financing rates and consumer confidence during festival season will provide a good impetus for the industry," Mehrotra said.



The company also announced elevation of Vinay Raina as the new executive director of Marketing, Sales & Service.



Besides, Lakshmi Ramkumar, in charge of dealer development, replaces Raina as the new vice president, sales at Ford India, said.