Ford India sales up 11% at 27,580 units in March; exports rise 15%

on Monday reported a 11.06 per cent increase in total sales at 27,580 units in March against 24,832 units in the same month last year.

The company said its domestic sales stood at 9,016 units in March as against 8,700 units in the year-ago month, up 3.63 per cent.

Exports stood at 18,564 units last month as compared to 16,132 units in March 2017, an increase of 15.07 per cent, said in a statement.

said: "Listening to our customers and bringing what they want and value is core to whatever we do in and is getting reflected in our continued sales growth."



Be it partnership with or the upcoming launch of company's compact utility vehicle - Freestyle, is committed to offering the best vehicles, technologies and services that fit the lifestyles of Indian consumers, he added.