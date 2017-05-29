Ford offers discounts up to Rs 30k on EcoSport, Figo, Aspire

Auto maker is offering discounts of up to Rs 30,000 on its compact SUV EcoSport, sedan and hatchback Figo, to pass on benefits of new rates under GST, to be rolled out in July.

The company is offering a discount on in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. The compact SUV is now priced between Rs 7.18 lakh and Rs 10.76 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

On the other hand, and are cheaper in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 depending upon the variant.

While is priced between Rs 4.75 lakh and Rs 7.73 lakh while compact sedan is tagged between Rs 5.44 lakh and Rs 8.28 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

"We are happy to pass on (to customers) the expected benefits of ahead of its actual implementation," VP Sales Vinay Raina told PTI.

Last week, German luxury car maker Audi had slashed prices of its models in by up to Rs 10 lakh till June 30.

The company sells a range of cars, ranging from A3 sedan to A8 premium sedan currently priced between Rs 30.5 lakh and Rs 1.15 crore.

Another German luxury car maker BMW also said it is offering "benefits up to 12 per cent" on ex-showroom prices, that include benefits, depending on choice of model.

Additional benefits include, reduced rate of interest of 7.9 per cent, complimentary service and maintenance for three years and one year complimentary insurance.

Besides, Mercedes Benz has also announced slashing of prices of its vehicles produced in by up to Rs 7 lakh to pass on benefits of new rate under due in July.

Mercedes Benz locally produces nine models -- CLA sedan, SUVs GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS, luxury sedans C-Class, E- Class, S -Class and Maybach S 500 -- which are priced between Rs 32 lakh and Rs 1.87 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).

The price reduction ranges from Rs 1.4 lakh on the CLA sedan to Rs 7 lakh on Maybach S 500.

Large cars are expected to become cheaper due to lower incidence under as compared to the current system.

Under the regime, cars will attract the top rate of 28 per cent with a cess in the range of 1 to 15 per cent on top of it.

While small petrol cars with engine less than 1,200 cc will attract 1 per cent cess, those with a diesel engine of less than 1,500 cc will attract 3 per cent cess.

Large cars with engine greater than 1,500 cc and SUVs with length more than 4 metres and engine higher than 1,500 cc will attract cess of 15 per cent.