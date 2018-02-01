JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

M&M to invest Rs 6 billion in EV unit, eyes 3,000 monthly production
Business Standard

Ford's all-new compact utility vehicle Freestyle unveiled in India

This model can generate a power output of 96 PS and comes with an SUV styling

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo:REUTERS
File photo: REUTERS

Automaker Ford India today unveiled a new compact utility vehicle 'Freestyle' that will hit the market by April this year.

Powered by a brand new 1.2 litre 3 cylinder petrol engine and five-speed manual transmission, the new model can generate a power output of 96 PS.

Besides SUV styling, the new model also comes with 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with AppleCar Play and Android Auto.

"This is the global unveiling of the model in India and in next few hours it would be unveiled in South America as well," Ford India President and MD Anurag Mehrotra told reporters here.

The model would be manufactured at the company's Sanand plant and will be exported to major markets including Europe and the Middle East.

Ford currently exports vehicles from India to around 50 countries across the globe.

The company has also commenced shipments of its popular compact SUV Ecosport to North America, Mehrotra said.

He further added the company's engineers in India have started to play an important role in new product development meant for the country.

First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 01:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements