Ford's exports in slow lane since August due to component supply issues

US car major Ford's Indian subsidiary might have ranked as the No 1 exporter of passenger vehicles (PV) from India for the first half of financial year 2017-18 (FY18), but its exports have started slowing down in the past three months owing to component supply issues. SIAM is yet to release October industry figures.

Ford is in the leadership position when it comes to exports during the first half of FY18, having a 23 per cent share in overall PV exports from India. It is followed by Hyundai Motor India and Maruti Suzuki India in the second and third positions, respectively.

The company's exports started slipping from August onwards. In August, exports fell a whopping 55.4 per cent, while they fell by 42.8 per cent and 25.6 per cent in September and October, respectively. Ford posted a healthy growth in exports during the April to July period this financial year. (Refer to chart)

A company spokesperson said, "Constraints in the supply chain and new model planning of Ford EcoSport has had its impact on export as well as domestic production for Ford cars in August."

The company, however, expects to launch the new EcoSpot in the Indian market soon and also commence exports to North America.

On the domestic front, too, sales have been in the slow lane, falling 43.8 per cent in the festive month of October. They were down in the previous two months as well. As such, the company has been exporting more cars out of India than selling in the domestic market.

During the first half of FY18, it exported 64 per cent of its production from its two plants in Chennai and Sanand. Ford India exported 82,347 units during the period, up 11.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis, while it sold 45,472 units in the domestic market, down two per cent. It exports the EcoSport, Figo, and Figo Aspire to Latin America, West Asia, and Africa.