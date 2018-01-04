JUST IN
Former HP executive Raj Kumar Rishi appointed Xerox India Managing Director

Prior to this appointment, Rishi led Hewlett Packard's India print business

Romita Majumdar  |  Mumbai 

Xerox

Xerox on Thursday announced the appointment of Raj Kumar Rishi as Regional General Manager and Managing Director of Xerox India. In this role, Rishi will focus on driving growth and achieving the business objectives for Xerox India.

“Rishi brings significant sales and leadership experience to Xerox along with a deep understanding of the Indian market,” said David Dyas, President, Developing Markets Organization, Xerox Corporation. 

Prior to this appointment, Rishi led Hewlett Packard's India print business. He also headed HP's consumer business for four years prior to which he worked with Samsung India's audio video product division.

Rishi succeeds Ashraf ElArman, who has been moved up to the role of Regional General Manager, Central & Eastern Europe, Israel, Turkey and Greece (CITG) region.

Rishi holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Communications from The Delhi College of Engineering. Rishi has extensive experience in consumer electronics distribution and retail networks. 
First Published: Thu, January 04 2018. 18:05 IST

