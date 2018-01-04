Former HP executive Raj Kumar Rishi appointed Xerox India Managing Director

on Thursday announced the appointment of as Regional General Manager and Managing Director of In this role, Rishi will focus on driving growth and achieving the business objectives for

“Rishi brings significant sales and leadership experience to along with a deep understanding of the Indian market,” said David Dyas, President, Developing Markets Organization, Corporation.

Prior to this appointment, Rishi led Hewlett Packard's print business. He also headed HP's consumer business for four years prior to which he worked with Samsung India's audio video product division.

Rishi succeeds Ashraf ElArman, who has been moved up to the role of Regional General Manager, Central & Eastern Europe, Israel, Turkey and Greece (CITG) region.

Rishi holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Communications from The Delhi College of Engineering. Rishi has extensive experience in consumer electronics distribution and retail networks.