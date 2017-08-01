Former PM Manmohan's media advisor Sanjaya Baru becomes Ficci secretary-general

Sanjaya Baru, who had earlier been the media advisor to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has become the new secretary-general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and (Ficci).

Baru was confirmed to the position on Tuesday by the body. He will be replacing Deedar Singh, who served in the role for the past five years.

Singh wanted to take on a lighter responsibility and will continue at the body as a strategic advisor, President told Business Standard.

Baru became Manmohan Singh's and chief spokesperson, a role in which he served from May 2004 to August 2008. In April 2014, his book 'The Accidental Prime Minister', which is a memoir about his time as the PM's advisor, was published by Penguin India. Before taking up the role of the PM's media advisor, Baru had served as the Editor of Business Standard newspaper from October 2009 to October 2011.