Former Chairman U K Sinha and Jalaj Dani, co-promoter, Asian Paints, have joined board of directors of as independent director a for five-year term beginning April 30, 2018. The two existing independent directors, D N Ghosh and D M Sukthankar, have resigned from the board.

The board also re-appointed Keki M Mistry as the managing director (designated as vice-chairman and chief executive officer) of the company for three years, with effect from November 14, 2018. The appointment is subject to the approval of members at the upcoming annual general meeting.