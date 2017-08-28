Fort House may be Tatas' new HQ as Bombay House goes for a facelift

The Tata group is in advanced talks to take up rented space in Fort House, a heritage building in south Mumbai, while the conglomerate’s headquarters — Bombay House — goes for renovation, according to real estate market sources. Fort House, with 150,000 sq ft office space at DN Road, is a few minutes’ drive from Bombay House, which is getting a makeover for the first time in its 93-year history. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and his core team are likely to shift to the new office during the renovation of Bombay House, which was constructed ...